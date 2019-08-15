OTIS ORCHARDS, Spokane County — A man wearing underwear wrapped around his head and socks on his hands attempted to break into Apex Cannabis in Otis Orchards Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage posted on Apex Cannabis’ Facebook page shows a man attempting to pry open a door on the building. He never was able to enter the building, though.

Units from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department and Liberty Lake Police responded to the scene after a commercial burglary was reported about 5:20 a.m., according to sheriff’s Deputy Mark Gregory.

The suspect did not listen to police commands and attempted to get back in his car, Gregory said.

After a short struggle with police and a K-9, 55-year-old Scott Hedge was apprehended.

This isn’t the first time someone has attempted to break into the shop, said Stacey Peterson, who Founded Apex Cannabis with her husband, Troy.

The previous attempt was also unsuccessful, but it prompted the Petersons to add additional security bars to the building.

Hedge brought his own small crow bar and used that to pry off a large security bar from the building, Peterson said.

“He actually used our own security bar against us,” Peterson said.

Mainly there’s just “tremendous gratitude” to the law-enforcement officers who responded so quickly, Peterson said.

“They showed up en mass and protected us like they would any other legitimate business — because we are,” Peterson said.

Hedge was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of malicious mischief, resisting arrest and burglary in the second degree.

His bond was set at $1,000, and Hedge remains in custody as of Wednesday night.