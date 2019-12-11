A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after an Uber driver who is Sikh and wears a turban reported being attacked and strangled by a passenger.

The driver called police at about 4 a.m. Thursday and said a rider assaulted him so violently that he had to flee his car, leaving it and the passenger in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Barkley Boulevard, according to KIRO News.

Claudia Murphy of the Bellingham Police Department told KIRO the suspect in this case clearly targeted the driver because of his race and religion.

“While he was strangling him, he was mentioning some very derogatory, racially-specific comments that make this a bias incident,” she said.

The driver is now so fearful that he may not be able to return to driving for Uber, Jasmit Singh of the Sikh Coalition told KIRO.

Male followers of the peaceful Sikh religion, which originated in India, wear turbans to symbolize equality. Leaders of the faith say they have been disproportionately targeted in hate crimes.

Attacks targeting Sikhs have increased 200% nationwide since 2017, according to FBI statistics on hate crime, and Washington state ranks third behind California and New York in reports of attacks targeting Sikhs.

Over the years, Sikh cab drivers have been common targets.

In 2013, a Federal Way man pleaded guilty in federal court to violating the 2009 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act by assaulting a Sikh taxi driver so violently that the driver lost a tooth and chunks of his beard, and had to be hospitalized for more than a week with injuries to his back, shoulder and kidney.

An Orange Cab driver from Kent reported in 2007 that a drunken passenger had punched him, bit off a piece of his scalp, called him an “Iraqi terrorist” and threatened to kill him. The man charged in the crime had been kicked out of the Apple Cup football game at Husky Stadium, and Seattle police had placed the intoxicated man in the cab to get him “safe transport” home, The Seattle Times reported at the time.

A San Diego man visiting SeaTac pleaded guilty to malicious harassment in the Sept. 13, 2001, assault of a Sikh driver for Farwest Taxi who he’d accused of being a terrorist.