In December 2013, Joseph Shaun Goodman was arrested for his seventh DUI after leading police on a 100 mph chase through downtown Olympia before crashing into a parked car and a home. He was sentenced to work-release, leading to some public outrage. A DUI arrest over the weekend in Seattle is his eighth.

This time, when Joseph Shaun Goodman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — his eighth impaired-driving arrest in 26 years — police tracked his path by following a “debris trail and grooves in the sidewalk” left by his Audi, which was missing a wheel.

The 47-year-old owner of Vantage Communications was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday after he allegedly crashed into a sign at the end of Bay Street, off Elliot Avenue, left the car and hid near a stairwell in an alley, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A witness had called police to report that the driver of the Audi had run a red light and was driving with one tire missing and the car scraping along the ground, police said in the incident report.

Goodman pleaded not guilty in Seattle Municipal Court on Monday to charges of driving under the influence, hit and run involving a parked car, and driving without an interlock device.

Judge Willie Gregory set bail at $250,000 and ordered Goodman to be placed on electronic home monitoring with a device that detects alcohol in the wearer’s perspiration.

Goodman could not be reached by phone for comment on Tuesday.

Goodman’s seventh arrest was in December 2013, after he led police on a 100 mph chase through downtown Olympia, with a passenger screaming and begging to be let out, before he crashed his silver Ferrari into a parked car and a home.

The case sparked a public outcry after he was sentenced to 364 days of work-release from jail after a judge determined that jailing him would harm his small telecommunications business, his employees and the community.

Under work-release, he was allowed to spend his days as a free man and go to work, and spend only weeknights and weekends in jail. The sentence was endorsed by both his attorney and the Thurston County prosecutor, who explained at the time that the sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for a misdemeanor DUI.

His seventh DUI was a misdemeanor, not a felony, because of how Washington state’s DUI laws work. Here, a person can be charged with felony DUI, which carries jail or prison time, if they have been convicted of four DUIs in 10 years. Goodman’s previous DUI cases have been spread out just enough that he has never before been charged with this felony.

The state Legislature is considering a bill that would make it a felony to have four DUIs in 15 years, rather than 10.

Goodman’s previous DUI arrests happened in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2011, 2013, according to court records and the Thurston County District Court clerk’s office. The 2011 charge was dismissed after Goodman, who splits his time between Seattle and Olympia, participated in DUI court, which includes alcohol treatment and allows those who complete the program to have a DUI charge dismissed.

Seattle police said that while one officer was doing field sobriety tests on Goodman, another began an “area check to find out what Goodman had hit.”

That officer found a parked vehicle on First Avenue that had been struck. Security video showed the Audi SUV running into the parked vehicle and fleeing northbound, police said.

“By following a debris trail and grooves in the sidewalk from Goodman’s hub, (the officer) determined that after hitting the parked car, Goodman went north on First Avenue,” according to the police report. He then turned east on Broad Street, went down an alley, and passed over Clay Street, where his tire was found. Police said he continued over Cedar Street, where he hit a concrete wall, on Vine Street, Wall Street, Western Avenue and back onto Broad Street before turning on Elliott Avenue and finally Bay Street, police said.

Seattle police say Goodman cried when arrested and initially claimed he had not been driving.