Seattle police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection to the Memorial Day shooting at a South Seattle beach that injured a woman and two children.

The man was arrested in Bellevue and later booked into King County Jail on investigation of drive-by shooting, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

He was under state Department of Corrections supervision following a 2016 conviction for second-degree robbery, according to a department spokeswoman.

Police did not release further information on the Monday evening shooting, which is still under investigation. Witnesses told detectives that two groups began shooting at each other in the parking lot of Pritchard Island Beach park about 7 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman and her 10-month-old son were critically injured during the shootout. They were shot as the mother held her baby in a car. A 10-year-old girl was also hit; her injuries were not life-threatening.

All were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The woman remained at the hospital in satisfactory condition Friday, while the two children have been released, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

About 100 people were enjoying the sunny weather at the park before the shooting, witnesses said.