A 61-year-old man was arrested for investigation of assault Saturday after, Seattle police say, he shot a man he saw driving his brother’s stolen car.

The man was following his brother’s vehicle through the South Park neighborhood about 4 p.m., according to police, and fired a shot from his .45-caliber handgun at the vehicle. It hit his own side mirror.

The driver of the stolen vehicle began losing control while driving across the 16th Avenue South bridge, and hit an unoccupied truck on East Marginal Way South, according to police.

The stolen vehicle landed upside down, and when the driver got out and tried to run away, the 61-year-old man fired two shots, according to police, with the second shot hitting the other man in the leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, and will be booked into jail after his release, according to police. The 61-year-old was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.