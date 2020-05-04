An 18-year-old man was arrested in Indiana over the weekend for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in the face in Burien last month, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrius M. Galom has been charged with three counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, charging documents said. The state has requested his bail be set at $1 million.

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting near Southern Heights Park, in the 12000 block of 14th Avenue South, on April 20, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face. No one else was around, according to a probable cause statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is receiving medical care.

Witnesses later told sheriff deputies they saw a confrontation break out at the park between two groups of people, ending with one person firing a handgun at another person, the report said.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect, later identified by deputies as Galom, pointing a gun and firing at the victim. After the first shot, both groups dispersed, while Galom fired two additional shots at the fleeing members of the victim’s group before he ran in the opposite direction, the report said.

Galom is awaiting extradition back to Washington, according to the sheriff’s office.