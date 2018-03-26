The preliminary investigation shows that the cousins and a friend were at the home smoking marijuana before the shooting.
SOUTH HILL — Authorities say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 24-year-old cousin at a home southeast of Tacoma.
KOMO-TV reports the man was arrested Sunday night in South Hill on suspicion of murder.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had shot his cousin about two hours earlier.
Authorities say deputies found a man shot to death and took the other man into custody.
The sheriff’s office says preliminary investigation shows that the cousins and a friend were at the home smoking marijuana before the shooting.
Sheriff’s officials say the suspect told detectives he thought his cousin was the devil, so he brandished a handgun and ordered his cousin to get on the floor.
Authorities say shots were fired when the two began physically fighting.