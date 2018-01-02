A 19-year-old Everett man has been arrested on investigation of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Lynnwood man over the weekend, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Saturday night shooting — which is believed to have been sparked by a disagreement over a borrowed 2006 Honda Pilot that had not been returned on time — took place at an apartment complex in the 16100 block of Ash Way in Lynnwood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police detectives initially believed that there were three suspects in the shooting, but witness interviews and other leads established that there were only two occupants in the car — the suspect and a female driver — when the shooting occurred, police said.

Authorities now believe the suspect was in the passenger seat when he fired a single shot through the closed window, striking and killing the victim.

The driver and suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Rucker and 41st Avenue in Everett, a location where the suspect admitted to being, police said.

The victim, who has not been officially identified by the Snohomish Medical Examiner’s Office, was part of a group of people who had arrived at the apartment complex in Lynnwood about 9 p.m. Saturday looking for the borrowed car. At some point, the car arrived, and there was some sort of altercation when the suspect fired the shot, police said. The suspect fired one shot, striking the victim, who was standing nearby, police said.