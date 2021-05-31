A 29-year-old man accused of killing a Jack Russell terrier after attempting to steal a jacket from a dog walker in Pioneer Square near Courthouse Park has been arrested, Seattle police reported.

Fearing the man would take his jacket through force, the 67-year-old dog walker pepper-sprayed the suspect, who backed away, then returned, according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter on Monday.

“As the victim was walking away, the suspect ran up behind him and kicked his dog so hard she flew into the air,” and pushed him down, according to the police blotter.

“When he stood up to go to his dog, he could see she was deceased,” police reported. The terrier, which was 14, was not identified by name.

The suspect fled the scene Saturday afternoon, but officers identified him based on the dog walker’s description and prior interactions with law enforcement and emergency responders.

On Sunday evening, officers arrested him less than a block from where the incident took place on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty and attempted second-degree robbery. He was booked into King County Jail.