The suspect fled in the victim's car, which was parked in a South Seattle driveway, before officers spiked the car's tires, police said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Des Moines teenager whose body was found near a trail in Kent on Saturday.

Kent police said investigators received information that led them to a house Tuesday night in South Seattle, where the victim’s missing car was found in the driveway.

Detectives believed the suspect, identified as a SeaTac resident, was inside the house, according to a Kent Police Department news release.

Police said that while officers were applying for a search warrant and getting into position around the house, the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. He led police into Des Moines where officers were able to successfully spike and flatten the vehicle’s tires.

Police said he was taken into custody.

Police said the victim, Karyme Barreto-Sabalza, 18, was found Saturday struggling to breathe in a wooded area next to a trail near 24600 26th Place South. Despite lifesaving efforts, she died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

“This arrest comes as a result of continuous hard work around-the-clock by our detectives,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a statement released Wednesday. “It is also a great example of how well law-enforcement agencies work together with one common goal, to get the bad guy off our streets.”

The suspect is not being named as he has not yet been charged with a crime.