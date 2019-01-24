The man was booked into Clallam County Corrections Facility on investigation of three counts of second-degree murder.

A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a triple slaying in Port Angeles, the first arrest since the victims’ bodies were discovered earlier this month.

The Washington State Patrol SWAT team raided residences on a property in the 2500 block of Lower Elwha Drive in Port Angeles around 7:30 a.m., according to an emailed statement from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. The raid was conducted after sheriff’s detectives were granted a search warrant for the property, where they believed there was evidence of murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

The man, who lived on the property, was arrested without incident, according to the statement. He was booked into the county jail on investigation of three counts of second-degree murder. The Seattle Times is not naming him because he has not yet been formally charged.

Officials are “positive” the man was involved in the killings, but are still investigating his role, Clallum County Sheriff Bill Benedict said in a phone interview. The sheriff’s office is searching the property for evidence, along with other agencies. Benedict said he believes they will have enough to charge the man within the next week.

Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 57-year-old Darrell Iverson, his son, Jordan Iverson, 27 on New Year’s Eve. The body of Jordan’s girlfriend, Tiffany May, 26, was found the following day. All three were found shot to death on a Port Angeles property where they lived. The Iversons’ bodies were hidden under debris, while May’s was found in a shed, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies had been called to the property at 52 Bear Meadow Road dozens of times over the years, sheriff’s detective Sgt. John Keegan told The Times nothing in the victims’ criminal history would have pointed to the fatal shootings.

Family and friends of the victims described them as hardworking people who helped those who needed a hot meal or place to stay.