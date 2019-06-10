A 36-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in a SeaTac parking lot over the weekend was arrested Monday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in Renton and will be booked into the King County Jail, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Andre Bryant, also 36, and determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bryant had been arguing with another man, who was known to him, in a Safeway parking lot in the 4000 block of South 164th Street Saturday night, according to Abbott. The man shot Bryant around 10:20 p.m. and then drove away in a car, Abbott said.

Two of Bryant’s friends witnessed the shooting and called police. They performed CPR on him, as did deputies and King County medics, but Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, Abbott said.