A 34-year-old man was arrested in Columbia City early Friday morning after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into another car — sending its driver to the hospital — and fleeing from police, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers saw the stolen car around 4 a.m. at the intersection of South Orcas Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, police said in a statement. They attempted to stop the driver, but he fled, according to the statement.

Officers spotted the vehicle again at South Genesee Street and 36th Avenue South, and when the driver tried to flee again, police said he crashed into another car.

The man tried to run from the scene, but officers stopped and arrested him, police said. They later found he was carrying a “small quantity” of narcotics and an air pistol.

The Seattle Fire Department extracted the driver of the other vehicle and transported to him to Harborview Medical Center with a possible broken shoulder, according to police. No further information about his condition was immediately available.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on investigation of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, hit-and-run, vehicular assault and possession of narcotics, police said.

According to police, he could also face charges for allegedly violating a city law that bans the use and possession of a spring gun, air gun, sling or slingshot in public.