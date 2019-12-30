A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in California on suspicion of involvement in the death of a man whose body was found near a Skykomish logging road last week.

The death of Brandt Stewart, 34, was ruled a homicide, though officials have not provided further information about how he was killed or where his body was found.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the office’s Major Crimes Unit determined that the suspect in the case had left Washington and was in Red Bluff, California. With help from law enforcement there, they arrested the 32-year-old as he left a hotel room. He was booked into jail in California on investigation of murder and is awaiting extradition to Washington, the sheriff’s office said. They did not identify the suspect by name.