The man first caught law enforcement's attention about two weeks ago, when he wrote on Facebook that he would shoot sheriffs who did not enforce Washington's newly passed gun regulations, known as Initiative 1639.

A 23-year-old Omak man who allegedly threatened law-enforcement officials about their stance against new statewide gun regulations was arrested Wednesday, the Okanogan County sheriff said.

The suspect is expected to be charged with making threats to kill and with intimidating a public servant, Sheriff Tony Hawley said.

The man first caught law enforcement’s attention about two weeks ago, when he wrote on Facebook that he would shoot sheriffs who did not enforce Washington’s newly passed gun regulations, known as Initiative 1639.

At least 13 county sheriffs have pledged not to enforce the new law, which raises to 21 the minimum age for buying a semi-automatic rifle, requires 10-day waiting periods and more thorough background checks to purchase those rifles, and makes a gun owner liable in some circumstances if their gun was stored carelessly and was used in a crime.

The sheriffs argue the law is unconstitutional, but most have said they will perform the enhanced background checks, which is their main responsibility under the initiative.

“I-1639 is law,” the suspect wrote on Facebook, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department. “Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by (sic) me.”

He also specifically threatened Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in another post, authorities said.

The FBI and its local Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the Omak Police Department and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department, investigated the threats, Hawley said.

The man was arrested without incident, he said.