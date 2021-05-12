LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Happy Valley, Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and cyberstalking after he was found outside his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gun, a shovel, pickaxe and hatchet in his vehicle, authorities said.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Diggins was booked into jail on five charges Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Last Thursday, the woman, who has a child with Diggins, told authorities he was stalking her and had sent messages, lewd videos and pictures of a gun, and had threatened to kill her roommate, according to the sheriff’s office.

That night he allegedly said he was on his way to Longview, Washington and “this time I’m for real,” the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said they tried unsuccessfully to find him that night.

The next day, the roommate called deputies and said Diggins made more threats, and said that he was on his way from Gresham, Oregon to Longview to kill him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went to the Longview residence and, officials said, were there when Diggins sent another message from a nearby street. Cowlitz County deputies spotted him and took him into custody, authorities said.