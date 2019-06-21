A 20-year-old man suspected of shooting at his girlfriend was arrested near Rainier Beach on Friday, Seattle police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting near South Cloverdale Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South just before 1:15 p.m., according to a statement from police.

The man was riding in the car with his girlfriend when they started arguing, the statement said. He demanded to be let out, then got out of the car and fired a handgun at her. She wasn’t struck.

The man, who officials say is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess firearms, fled, but police arrested him and recovered the gun.

The man will be booked at the King County Jail for investigation of a weapons violation and domestic violence assault. No further details about the suspect were immediately available.