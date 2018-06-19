A 49-year-old man believed to be the victim's husband has been arrested.

A 45-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Snohomish-area home Monday night, and a man believed to be her husband has been arrested, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man called 911 around 9 p.m. and reported that someone had been hurt in his home and “just send the sheriff quickly,” the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies responded to the home in the 15600 block of 59th Drive Southeast, the Snohomish-Cascade neighborhood, and found an unconscious woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics began administering CPR, but she died at the scene.

The man, 49, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.