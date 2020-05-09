A 28-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder after a police found a woman dead inside a Bremerton home.

Bremerton police and medical responders arrived Friday afternoon after a 911 call about an unconscious woman. They found the woman, 23, dead at the home in the 600 block of North Montgomery Avenue, according to a news release from Bremerton police.

“The presence of blood, and the condition of the female’s body found inside the home led officers to immediately suspect foul play was involved,” the news release said.

Police got a search warrant for the home and interviewed the 28-year-old man who was inside, according to the news release.

In the interview, police said they learned the man was involved in a “domestic relationship” with the victim and that they developed additional probable cause for his arrest. The additional information was not specified in the news release. Police say they believe the man acted alone.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on Friday evening on investigation of murder in the first degree.