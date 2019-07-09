One man is in custody after Seattle police were called to investigate a report of a stabbing near Sixth Avenue and Olive Way around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said on Twitter that the suspect, his clothing and a knife had been recovered and that three people were injured. It was not immediately clear whether all three injured people were stabbed.

Two of those injured, including a 75-year-old man who is reported to be in stable condition, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. A third person was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital, Seattle police said on Twitter.

At the scene, “caution” placards marked areas where the sidewalk appeared to have been hosed down, under construction scaffolding outside the entrance of Nordstrom.

Sixth Avenue near Pike Street was temporarily closed as officers investigated, but as of about 10:45 a.m. had reopened to traffic, according to officials.

This post will be updated with more information as it’s available.