A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail after a crash Monday night in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District involving a stolen SUV and a King County Metro bus.

An officer spotted the reportedly stolen SUV with its headlights off, running a stop sign near 12th Avenue South and South King Street, according to Seattle police. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver raced off once the officer got out of the patrol car, KOMO TV reported.

The officer didn’t chase the car but followed its path and found it crashed into a bus at Rainier Avenue South and South Dearborn Street, police wrote on Twitter.

The bus driver wasn’t injured, and the bus had no passengers at the time.

The driver and passenger in the SUV had minor injuries, and both were arrested, police wrote on Twitter.

The driver faces possible charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, hit-and-run, DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license.