The suspect started the boat, then hit others nearby as he attempted to turn the boat around, police said. He jumped into the lake to evade capture but was fished out.

Seattle police arrested a man after he stole a yacht and rammed it into other vessels in South Lake Union early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the moorage at Chandler’s Cove around 4:30 a.m., where the theft had been reported, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspect “managed to start the boat,” then hit others nearby as he attempted to turn the craft around, police said.

Police said the man jumped into Lake Union, but was pulled from the water around 4:45 a.m. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an evaluation, and will be booked into the King County Jail once he’s medically cleared.

Police said the damage to property is still being assessed.

Four years ago, a self-proclaimed pirate was sentenced to more than two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to trying to steal a 480-ton Victoria Clipper vessel as a “birthday gift” to himself.