A man who stole a 33,000-pound unoccupied school bus, rammed into other vehicles, then led police on a pursuit early Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

Several minor injuries have been reported to police. Investigators believe there may still be additional victims and witnesses.

“If you believe your vehicle or property was struck by the suspect in the school bus in SODO, Beacon Hill or the Central District this morning, please call 911,” the Seattle Police Department said on its blotter.

Several major roads will be partially or fully closed as police investigate, including the northbound lanes of 23rd Avenue from Dearborn to King Street, police said.

Police said they were notified shortly before 8 a.m. that a man had stolen an empty bus near South Horton and Colorado Avenue South. The man then drove through SODO, swerving across traffic, running red lights and appearing to “purposefully ram other vehicles,” police said.

He then headed east toward Rainier Avenue South and South McClellan Street, reaching speeds above 50 mph hour and ramming vehicles along the way, police said.

Police said the man then continued north on Rainier and turned onto 23rd Avenue, where he struck a King County Metro bus and later crashed into a light-rail station construction site at 23rd Avenue and Judkins Street.

The man — who police said is believed to be a bus service employee who is not authorized to drive buses — ran from the stolen bus but was soon caught and taken into custody, police said. He is being held on investigation of vehicular assault and auto theft.