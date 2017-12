The suspect holed up in a home for nearly eight hours before a police K-9 was able to subdue him. He had pointed a gun at his father’s head, his father said.

Police used a K-9 to subdue a man they say barricaded himself in a Mountlake Terrace home after waking his 76-year-old father in the middle of the night and pointing a rifle at his head.

Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen said a tense eight-hour standoff with a 40-year-old man described in a news release as a gunsmith with mental-health problems and access to other firearms.

Police from three agencies — Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lynnwood — evacuated neighbors and deployed a SWAT team around the home, in the 22300 block of 51st Avenue West, where they tried to contact the man.

The standoff lasted nearly eight hours before the man came out onto the back porch of the home about 10 a.m. Sunday and was subdued by a police dog. Hansen said the man was treated for minor injuries at Swedish Hospital and then booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a charge of first-degree domestic-violence assault.

The news release does not say whether any weapons were recovered. No officers were injured. A telephone message left with Mountlake Terrace on Sunday was not immediately returned.

Police said the incident began when a 76-year-old man came to the front desk of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department early Sunday to say that he was awaken in his bed about 2 a.m. by his son, who was standing over him, pointing a rifle at his head..

He said his son pulled the trigger on an empty chamber and, after it clicked, told him that the next round “will go through your head.” The man said he fled the home and went to report the incident.

Hansen said the man told him that his son — a gunsmith — had numerous contacts with police and had “mental health issues.”