Seattle police say they arrested a man suspected in a shooting inside a Pioneer Square nightclub early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at 1:55 a.m. in the club in the 100 block of Occidental Avenue South, said Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud in an item on the SPD’s online blotter.

Officers had been monitoring a crowd in the area when they heard a gunshot and were pointed toward the alleged shooter by people flooding out of the club.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and officers provided first aid to a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken by Seattle Fire Department medics to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported the two men had argued just before the shooting, police said.

A police spokesperson did not have information Sunday about which business the shooting occurred at.