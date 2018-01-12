The remains were turned over to the King County Medical Examiner's Office and an autopsy will be performed to determine the person's cause of death.

Tukwila police arrested a man on investigation of homicide late Thursday after someone found human remains in a container and called 911.

A resident living in the 5800 block of South 152nd Place summoned police about 4:30 p.m. after discovering the remains in a container outside, according to a news release by the Tukwila Police Department. Detectives with the department’s major-crimes unit are leading the investigation.

The remains were turned over to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed to determine the person’s cause of death, the release says.

During the course of the investigations, detectives arrested a man, who was booked into the King County Jail, according to the news release.

A man was booked on investigation of homicide at 2:14 a.m. Friday, jail records show. A public-records search of his name shows that he is 37 years old and was arrested in Renton in October for driving without a license.

No other details were immediately available.