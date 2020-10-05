A 32-year-old Seattle man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian crossing the street in Rainier Valley Friday night, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

He was arraigned Monday afternoon, when a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold the man on investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run, and set bail at $200,000.

The Seattle Times generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

The man was arrested early Saturday morning, according to a Seattle police report, after he arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was driving a black Chrysler 300, police said.

Shortly before he got to the hospital, police had received a call reporting a dark-colored Chrysler had hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and fled the scene.

A witness later told officers the Chrysler headed north on Rainier Avenue South after striking the pedestrian, who died from sustained injuries. No further information about the victim was immediately available.

At the hospital, the man told police he had suffered the leg injury earlier that night during a shooting that killed another person in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South, police said. No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

While the man initially said someone drove him to the hospital in his car, police said he couldn’t say who that person was or where they went. Police say he later corrected himself, saying the person driving him to the hospital stopped on the way there and told him he’d have to drive the rest of the way.