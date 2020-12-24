A 19-year-old Pierce County man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his sister was stabbed near Gig Harbor on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a home in the Artondale area. The caller said the man had a history of mental illness, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s department.

The suspect, who ran from the home, also called 911 to report the stabbing, the sheriff’s department said. Dispatchers kept the man on the phone while Gig Harbor Police reached him about two blocks away, where he was arrested without incident.

Sheriff’s deputies found the sister, 23, in the residence and medics were brought in to provide aid. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries shortly after arriving.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail. A sheriff’s department spokesman had no updates Thursday morning.