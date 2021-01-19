A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a woman’s truck near Seattle’s downtown waterfront and causing a multivehicle crash in the Central District, according to police.

The woman was returning to her vehicle, parked near Post Avenue and Spring Street, when she found the man in the truck, police said. He allegedly shoved her, took her keys and sped away.

Officers later saw him at Fifth Avenue South and South Jackson Street, though they said he drove past them through several red lights, according to police.

Police said the man eventually hit a vehicle near 23rd Avenue South and South Charles Street in the Central District, causing a multivehicle collision that damaged three other cars.

The man got out of the crashed truck and fled to his home, where he was arrested, police said.

The woman reported some soreness to her knee, but declined medical assistance, a police spokesperson said. No other injuries were reported.

The man was booked into King County Jail on investigation of robbery and vehicular assault.

No further information was immediately available.