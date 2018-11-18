Officers entered the home to find the two roommates shot. Paramedics pronounced them both dead.

Share story

By
The Associated Press

LACEY, Washington (AP) — Police outside Olympia are investigating a double homicide after finding two roommates dead inside a home.

Authorities in Lacey have arrested and charged another resident of the home with murder.

Police got a call Saturday afternoon about people screaming at the house. Officers say a woman told them her boyfriend wasn’t allowing her back inside.

A 24-year-old man came outside and told responding officers two other roommates may have been injured and were still inside.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Officers entered the home to find the two roommates shot. Paramedics pronounced them both dead. Police arrested the 24-year-old.

Neighbor Kobe Reed told KOMO-TV he’s in shock after hearing what happened. He says he the roommates were friendly to him and he didn’t know they were having problems.

The Associated Press