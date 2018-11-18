Officers entered the home to find the two roommates shot. Paramedics pronounced them both dead.
LACEY, Washington (AP) — Police outside Olympia are investigating a double homicide after finding two roommates dead inside a home.
Authorities in Lacey have arrested and charged another resident of the home with murder.
Police got a call Saturday afternoon about people screaming at the house. Officers say a woman told them her boyfriend wasn’t allowing her back inside.
A 24-year-old man came outside and told responding officers two other roommates may have been injured and were still inside.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Unwanted subject': What led a Kirkland yogurt shop to call police on a black man | Danny Westneat
- Puget Sound orcas are in town, chasing chum and wowing ferry riders WATCH
- Lynnwood man who raped dying woman gets less than 3 years in prison
- Gov. Jay Inslee's out-of-state trips strain budget of Washington State Patrol security detail VIEW
- Auburn man sentenced to prison for racially motivated baseball-bat attack VIEW
Officers entered the home to find the two roommates shot. Paramedics pronounced them both dead. Police arrested the 24-year-old.
Neighbor Kobe Reed told KOMO-TV he’s in shock after hearing what happened. He says he the roommates were friendly to him and he didn’t know they were having problems.