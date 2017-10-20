Police were responding to the 5 p.m. shooting in the 24000 block of Pacific Highway South.

Police Friday evening were responding to a shooting in Kent near Pacific Highway. At least one person was wounded and taken away in an ambulance, a witness said.

One patient was reported over the radio as being in “red,” or critical condition, said Keith Ketler, a public information officer for Puget Sound Fire.

“That individual was transported by medic unit to Seattle,” he said.

Jasmine Schenewerk, who works at Midway Tropical Fish and Pets, said she was cleaning the bird area of the pet store about 5 p.m. when a co-worker came by and told her he heard gunshots.

She looked out of the storefront window and saw a man in a green sweater run across Pacific Highway.

“He was sprinting for his life,” she said. Then, police tackled him, she said, and took him away in handcuffs.

Across the street, Schenewerk said another man wearing a white shirt who was receiving first aid in a parking lot. He was bleeding, she said.

“He was laying down and the police were bandaging him up,” she said.

She said she could not tell where he had been shot. He was taken away in an ambulance, she said.