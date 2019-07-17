Kent police are investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 23400 block of 104th Avenue Southeast at about 1:45 p.m. They found a woman lying on the ground and a man lying nearby with a gun in his hand, according to a Facebook post from the Kent Police Department. Both had gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. Detectives are speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.