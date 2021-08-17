A man barricaded himself inside a house in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood after allegedly shooting his mother Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of 32nd Avenue West around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a family disturbance, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said. As officers arrived, they heard shots from inside the house. Shortly after, a woman came out with several gunshot wounds to her legs, Carson said.

Police applied tourniquets to her legs and transferred her to Seattle fire medics, who took her to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Carson added.

Police believe she was shot by her son, who remained barricaded in the house at 8:30 p.m.

Two other people were in the house during the shooting, but they were both able to get out without injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m., Carson said a warrant for the house had been approved and a SWAT team was “taking steps to make entry into the home to look for the suspect and take him into custody.”

No further information about the son or what led to the shooting was immediately available.