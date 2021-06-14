LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested and accused of shooting a suspected catalytic converter thief, then dragging him with his truck and leaving his body in a field south of Tacoma.

According to court documents, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday someone reported a pickup truck dragging an unknown object through the parking lot of a Lakewood business, news outlets reported.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in his 40s in a nearby field, authorities said.

Investigators said they found the suspect, Michael Campbell, who told them he had been sleeping in the back of his vehicle when he heard a loud noise coming from a person he said was trying to steal the catalytic converter from under his truck.

Campbell told investigators he shot the person, tied the person’s hands to the truck and drove away before leaving him in the field, according to probable cause documents. Officers said the victim was dragged about 400 feet.

Campbell was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.