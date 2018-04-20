A 29-year-old Arlington man was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and residential burglary for allegedly kicking down a stranger’s door and viciously beating a woman with his fists, a beer bottle and a metal cooking pot.

A Mountlake Terrace woman was in critical condition Thursday, three days after police say she was viciously beaten by a stranger who kicked down her front door and assaulted her in front of her 3-year-old daughter.

Snohomish County prosecutors on Thursday charged Christopher Yacono, 29, of Arlington, with first-degree assault and residential burglary in connection with the Monday attack. Though his bail for the alleged crimes was set at $300,000, Yacono is being held without bail for violating his community custody on a 2016 first-degree arson charge, jail and court records show.

It’s unclear who called 911, but just before 5 p.m. Monday, Mountlake Terrace police responded to the 31-year-old woman’s home, where they found Yacono on the victim’s front lawn holding a beer, says the probable-cause statement outlining the case against him.

Police say Yacono initially claimed to have heard a woman’s screams, kicked down her front door, saw her lying on the floor with severe head injuries, then got a beer from her refrigerator and went outside, the statement says.

But during later questioning, police say Yacono told them he’d forgotten his phone at a friend’s house the night before and went to retrieve it. He was sitting in his car, charging the phone, when police say Yacono told officers “something told him to go into the house” and he knocked on the woman’s door, the statement says.

When he got no response, “Yacono said he kicked the front door in” and discovered the woman inside, says the statement.

When she screamed, police say, Yacono said he slammed her head into a wall, and when she fell, he then slammed her head twice against the hardwood floor, according to the probable-cause statement. Police say Yacono threw a beer bottle at the unconscious woman’s head, then grabbed a cooking pot and again hit her in the head, breaking the pot’s handle, says the statement.

Police say Yacono then got a beer out of the fridge and left the home, according to the statement. Police say Yacono couldn’t tell officers why he attacked the woman but said he was schizophrenic and had not been taking his medication, the statement says.

A nursing supervisor at Harborview Medical Center said Thursday the woman is in a coma in the intensive-care unit.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the woman’s family has so far raised just over $11,000. Attempts to contact the woman’s family were unsuccessful.

In June 2016, Yacono kicked down the door of his former roommate’s Lynn­wood apartment, splattered hot sauce on the walls and set the man’s mattress on fire, court records show. A couple of days later, he sent the roommate a text message, threatening to kill him, according to charging documents filed in the case.

Yacono was sent to Western State Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, though he was found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to arson and cyberstalking in April 2017 and was sentenced to two years in prison, which was an exceptional sentence below the standard range based on his mental-health issues, court records say. He was also sentenced to three years of community supervision, or probation, the records show.