Randy Smith is charged with 11 counts, including kidnapping, assault and robbery, for the incident at Sky Motors on Sept. 6.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of holding people hostage at a Parkland, Washington, auto repair shop has been ordered held on a $2.5 million bail.
KOMO-TV reports that Randy Smith is charged with 11 counts, including kidnapping, assault and robbery, for the incident at Sky Motors on Sept. 6.
According to charges filed in Pierce County Superior Court, Smith walked into the sales office carrying a rifle and handgun and demanded a car with gas.
Records say Smith threatened to kill the four people in the office if they didn’t comply with his demands.
Most Read Local Stories
- After vegetable oil spews at Cirque du Soleil show in Redmond, audience members to get refunds
- I-405 nightmares: Can they be fixed with $3 billion in toll lanes, interchanges, bus rapid transit?
- Seattle’s last 3 video rental stores strive to remain part of the neighborhood VIEW
- Ferry runs aground at Coupeville terminal; no one hurt, but boat needs repair
- HOV-lane cheaters beware: Washington State Patrol is cracking down on you this week
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies said three of the victims escaped. When Smith reloaded, the fourth person ran out.
Deputies and Smith fired at each other. Smith was protected by his bulletproof vest, but after being struck, he surrendered.
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/