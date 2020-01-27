King County prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man with second-degree murder, accusing him of fatally stabbing another man at a Federal Way motel during an argument over the alleged theft of $300.

Nicky Juneau was arrested at a different motel in Kent on Jan. 18, nine days after 30-year-old Sean McMullin was stabbed twice in the chest on the open-air walkway of a Days Inn in the 34000 block of Pacific Highway South in Federal Way, charging papers said.

Juneau, a felon most recently convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, had spent roughly a month in jail for violating conditions of his community supervision and is accused of stabbing McMullin one day after he was released, the charges said.

Juneau is now being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail on the murder charge, jail records show. He is to be arraigned Feb. 6.

According to the charges:

Juneau’s girlfriend accused McMullin of stealing her purse and $300 cash while she was sleeping. It’s unclear when exactly the alleged theft occurred, but it apparently happened a week or so before the stabbing. McMullin denied taking the money.

Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9, Juneau and two other men confronted and assaulted McMullin, who tried to get away, according to charging documents. Juneau was armed with a pocket knife and stabbed McMullin in the chest. The blade pierced McMullin’s aorta, and he died at the scene, the charges said.

Advertising

Juneau, his girlfriend, and one of the men involved in the assault left the motel soon after the stabbing in Juneau’s BMW, the charges said.

The assault and stabbing were captured by the motel’s video-surveillance cameras.

Federal Way police detectives searched the room shared by Juneau and his girlfriend, where they found blood on both the inside and outside of the door and bloody footwear in the room. They used Juneau’s cellphone records to track him to the Kent motel, where he was arrested, the charges said.