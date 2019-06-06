A 36-year-old Redmond man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly sneaked into a Kirkland house, fatally stabbed a business associate and then stabbed a woman who tried to stop the attack, according to King County prosecutors.

Saif Al-Obaidi was arrested as he left his house around 8 a.m. May 31, six hours after he allegedly entered a house in Kirkland shared by Darwin Garcia Franco, his wife and child and a 50-year-old woman and her three children, charging papers say. A judge agreed to hold him in jail without bail because of the extreme danger he presents to the community, court and jail records show.

Charging papers do not provide a possible motive for the brutal attack on Garcia Franco, 40, but say Al-Obaidi was a business and personal associate who had been to the Kirkland house earlier in the week and was recognized by the woman who attempted to intervene.

Garcia Franco, who was sleeping when the attack began, was stabbed at least 30 times with a serrated knife and died steps from his bedroom. The woman, who kicked and pulled Al-Obaidi off Garcia Franco, was stabbed 18 times in the face, head and body.

She was attacked “in an apparent attempt to eliminate the primary witness to his slaying of Garcia Franco,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jason Simmons wrote in charging papers.

According to the charges:

Around 2 a.m. May 31, the woman who lives in the basement of the home was awakened by her children and alerted to sounds of a commotion coming from the floors above. The woman went upstairs and opened the door to Garcia Franco’s bedroom, where she saw Garcia Franco “bathed in blood” with a man she recognized as “Saif” on top of him.

The woman pulled the man off Garcia Franco. The attacker got on top of her and began stabbing her and Garcia Franco fled the bedroom. The attacker returned his attention to Garcia Franco, killing him as Garcia Franco lay face down on the carpet. He then continued stabbing the woman before eventually stopping the attack. She ran outside and hid with her children behind a neighbor’s parked car.

Garcia Franco was still alive when police arrived, but died from his injuries as officers attempted to save him. The woman was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. She was able to identify her attacker to police.

Later that morning, Al-Obaidi was taken into custody as he left his house. Officers obtained a warrant and found a pair of blood-covered jeans inside the residence; they also found a serrated knife with blood on the blade underneath Al-Obaidi’s bed, charging papers say.