A man has pleaded not guilty to dragging a State Patrol officer across four lanes of Seattle traffic while the officer trying to arrest him was hanging out of the car.

Jordan-Ellis Alexander Cheatom has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his allegedly trying to escape arrest by dragging a Washington State Patrol trooper across four lanes of traffic as the trooper’s legs dangled out of the car.

Cheatom, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault in the third degree, felony hit and run, driving while under the influence and reckless driving in King County Superior Court on Thursday.

State Patrol said Cheatom, after leaving the Pearl Jam concert in Seattle on Aug. 11, ran a red light on Fourth Avenue South near Safeco Field, prompting the trooper to stop him. The trooper said Cheatom had a blood-alcohol level of 0.147, almost twice the legal limit. After being told he was under arrest, Cheatom resisted and re-entered his vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper then tried to stop Cheatom and was lying across him, halfway in the car, when Cheatom began to accelerate and dragged the trooper’s legs across four lanes of traffic. After the trooper was able to get out of the car, the Patrol said, Cheatom drove away. The trooper sustained road rash on his leg and elbow.

The incident was captured by the trooper’s dash camera, the State Patrol said.

Renton Police Department arrested Cheatom on Aug. 27 after receiving a tip about his location, Commander Jeff Eddy said.



King County prosecutors say Cheatom is a repeat DUI offender; he is being held in King County Jail on $150,000 bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.