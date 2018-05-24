Police told the man he couldn't dig up the grave, but weren't sure yet what law he had broken so they told him in the meantime to leave the cemetery.

BREMERTON — A man who police say was found digging up a grave has been arrested.

KING-TV reports that Bremerton police were called to the Miller Woodlawn cemetery Wednesday morning after an employee spotted the man digging up the grave of Hector Apodac.

The TV station reports that the 27-year-old man was Apodac’s brother. The TV station reports that officers told the man he couldn’t dig up the grave, but weren’t sure yet what law he had broken so they told him in the meantime to leave the cemetery.

KING-TV reports that he left on his bicycle and went to a nearby motel, where employees said he stole food from a breakfast buffet. He then returned to the cemetery and was arrested on third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.