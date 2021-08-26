Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots near Second Avenue and Vine Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. He had sustained a chest wound from gunfire.

Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.