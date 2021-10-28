Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was killed early Wednesday in the Central District.

Charles Chappelle Jr., 43, died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which released Chappelle’s identity Thursday.

Several people called 911 around 1 a.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunfire near the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South, according to an item posted on the police department’s online blotter. Police arrived and found a man on the ground in a parking lot. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, says the blotter post.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Chappelle is the 36th homicide victim in Seattle this year, according to a Seattle Times database.