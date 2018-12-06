The victim is about 30 years old and is being transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police are investigating after a man was shot near South Delridge on Thursday around 7 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

The victim, who is about 30 years old, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Officers are still on the scene in the 8800 block of Delridge Way Southwest. They have not yet found a suspect.