Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man outside an apartment complex in Bothell on Sunday, Bothell police said.
Witnesses told KOMO the victim and the 25-year-old suspect both lived in the apartment complex in the 19000 block of 112th Ave. N.E.
In a statement, city officials said several people called Bothell 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that a person had been stabbed.
“While medics worked to save the victim’s life, Bothell Police officers located and arrested the lone suspect, without incident. Unfortunately, the victim’s life could not be saved,” the statement said.
Bothell Police said detectives cannot yet explain what happened or why.