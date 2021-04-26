Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man outside an apartment complex in Bothell on Sunday, Bothell police said.

Witnesses told KOMO the victim and the 25-year-old suspect both lived in the apartment complex in the 19000 block of 112th Ave. N.E.

In a statement, city officials said several people called Bothell 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that a person had been stabbed.

“While medics worked to save the victim’s life, Bothell Police officers located and arrested the lone suspect, without incident. Unfortunately, the victim’s life could not be saved,” the statement said.

Intersection at 112th Ave NE, just west of Beardslee Blvd still blocked. Traffic being diverted, as investigation into homicide continues. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/MwmeP8xIcO pic.twitter.com/yxblmXDO3e — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) April 26, 2021

Bothell Police said detectives cannot yet explain what happened or why.