PORTLAND — A 28-year-old Oregon man serving a sentence for criminal mischief and robbery died in custody Sept. 6, officials said this week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Devin Michael Stephen Harris, of Lyons, who had been incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary, died at a local hospital, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

It is unlikely Morris died from COVID-19 because the state released his name and generally does not identify inmates who succumb to the coronavirus. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet completed an autopsy to determine the cause of his death, a spokesperson for the office said.

Harris entered prison June 21 on a first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree robbery conviction and was set for release on Sept. 27, 2023 at the earliest.

At least 35 inmates have died in the correction department’s custody in 2021, according to an estimate by an agency spokesperson.