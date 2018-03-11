The man was killed early Sunday morning when his car was struck head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90 where it meets Interstate 5 in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

An Issaquah man was killed early Sunday morning when his car was struck head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90 where it meets Interstate 5 in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

The man, 25, died at the scene, according to the State Patrol. His identity was awaiting notification of his next of kin by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was driving on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Interstate 90 when his Honda Accord was struck head-on by a Subaru Crosstrek driven by Alexander Chung, 20, of Mercer Island, traveling west on Interstate 90 in the eastbound lanes, the State Patrol said.

The collision occurred at 3:13 a.m., blocking traffic, the State Patrol said.

Chung was taken by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The freeway was blocked for 4½ hours while troopers investigated the cause of the collision.