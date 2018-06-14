A 25-year-old man was killed in an early Thursday shooting in Kent, according to police.

Police said the shooting, about 2 a.m. near the 22400 block of Benson Road Southeast, appears to have been the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other.

“Early investigation indicates that there was a dispute between the victim and another individual who fled the scene before police arrived,” Kent police said in a news statement. “There is limited suspect information and nothing conclusive to release at this time.”

Police said investigators are interviewing potential witnesses, processing the crime scene and following up on available leads.