Police say a 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a gas station north of Seattle in Burlington.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported that police were called to the Skagit Big Mini Mart at 11:24 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.

Burlington police Sgt. Mike Lumpkin said officers found a man in a car with injuries and that despite efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

A friend said the victim was on his way to play football with him and never showed up, the Herald reported. The victim’s name has not been released.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect. Police later said they were looking for a 19-year-old from Sedro-Woolley.