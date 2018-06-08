Police have said the victim was likely targeted. There have been no updates on the homicide investigation.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Jonathan C. Pecina, 22, as the man killed Saturday night north of Alki Beach in West Seattle.

Pecina died from a stab wound to his neck and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to death investigators.

Seattle police began receiving 911 calls shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, reporting the assault near Alki Avenue Southwest and Harbor Avenue Southwest, a police spokesman said at the time. The two streets merge into one another at the northern tip of the West Seattle peninsula, overlooking Elliott Bay.

Police have said Pecina, who died at the scene, was likely targeted. There have been no updates on the homicide investigation.

Attempts to reach Pecina’s relatives were unsuccessful Friday. According to his online obituary, Pecina’s funeral was held Friday in Everett.